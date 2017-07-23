Packers' Jeff Janis: Unlikely to break out in fourth season
Janis is unlikely to be anything more than a special-teams player in 2017, ESPN's Mike Clay reports.
The highlight of Janis' three-year career to date is likely his performance in the 2015 playoff game against the Cardinals in which the 2014 seventh-rounder caught a Hail Mary touchdown to force overtime. Other than that, Janis has only flashed on occasion as a situational downfield threat. Fortunately, he's one of the best special-teams players the Packers employ, which should help his case in securing a roster spot ahead of the 2017 campaign.
