Janis is unlikely to be anything more than a special-teams player in 2017, ESPN's Mike Clay reports.

The highlight of Janis' three-year career to date is likely his performance in the 2015 playoff game against the Cardinals in which the 2014 seventh-rounder caught a Hail Mary touchdown to force overtime. Other than that, Janis has only flashed on occasion as a situational downfield threat. Fortunately, he's one of the best special-teams players the Packers employ, which should help his case in securing a roster spot ahead of the 2017 campaign.