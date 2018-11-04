Whitehead (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Whitehead was limited in practice to end the week due to a lingering back issue, but appears unhindered by the injury and will suit up for Sunday's matchup against New England. The 25-year-old played 75 defensive snaps against the Rams in Week 8, and should be in line for another large defensive workload against the Tom Brady-led Patriots passing attack.

