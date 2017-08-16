Play

Whitehead is currently nursing a hip injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Whitehead played two games for the Packers last season, but spent the majority of the year on the practice squad. He is looking to make an impression during training camp, but is seemingly on track to fall short of the final roster.

