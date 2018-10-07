Packers' Jermaine Whitehead: Inactive for Sunday
Whitehead (back) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Lions.
Whitehead has averaged 26 defensive snaps per game over the first four weeks, and he's made eight solo tackles, one sack and two pass breakups in that span. Expect Josh Jones to see an uptick in snaps in his absence.
