Packers' Jermaine Whitehead: Limited in practice Thursday
Whitehead (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Whitehead was unable to practice to begin the week, so his limited participation is a step in the right direction. The 25-year-old has been dealing with a lingering back issue for weeks, and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots. If he's able to suit up, expect Whitehead to play a key rotational role in Green Bay's secondary, which now lacks Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.
