Packers' Jermaine Whitehead: Misses practice with back injury
Whitehead was held out of practice with a back issue, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Whitehead has dealt with a back issue for much of the season, so his absence during Wednesday's practice isn't all that surprising, and as of now, he's expected to play against the Patriots on Sunday night. Whitehead is a candidate to replace recently traded Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in Green Bay's secondary due to his ability to play both hybrid safety and slot cornerback. The second-year defensive back has 17 tackles and two pass deflections this season.
