Packers' Jermaine Whitehead: Questionable for Sunday
Whitehead (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Whitehead started the week not practicing but was able to put in limited sessions Thursday and Friday. If healthy, the 25-year-old should serve a key rotational role in the secondary that is now without the recently-traded HaHa Clinton-Dix. Tramon Williams is shifting from cornerback to safety, but Whitehead should still have a significant role defensively after playing 75 snaps against the Rams.
