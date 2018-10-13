Packers' Jermaine Whitehead: Questionable for Week 6
Whitehead (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 49ers, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Whitehead was a limited participant at practice this week after sitting out Week 5. The 25-year-old averaged 26 defensive snaps in his previous four contests, and if inactive his role would likely be filled by Josh Jones.
