Whitehead signed a contract with the Packers on Saturday.

Whitehead appeared in two games for the Packers in 2016 and has been on the team's practice squad since being released at roster cutdowns. The 24-year-old takes the roster spot of quarterback Aaron Rodgers (collarbone), who was placed on injured reserve. Whitehead could potentially see the field a bit more than typically expected in Week 7 with safety Morgan Burnett (hamstring) ruled out and cornerbacks Damarious Randall (hamstring) and Davon House (quadriceps) listed as questionable.