Packers' Jermaine Whitehead: Returns to practice Monday
Whitehead (back) returned to practice Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Whitehead has been sidelined since injuring his back during the Packers' preseason opener against the Titans, but the safety was able to participate in 11-on-11 drills Monday. He's slated to serve as Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's primary backup at free safety, though Raven Greene also provides competition at the position.
