Play

Graham (wrist/groin) is listed as active Sunday versus the Bears.

Graham has made routine his presence on Packers injury reports this season, but this week marked just the second time the team designated him as questionable. In the end, he wasn't in danger of suiting up with a Bears defense on tap that has conceded the third-most catches to tight ends (81) through 13 games.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories