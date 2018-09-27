Packers' Jimmy Graham: Advances to limited work
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said that Graham (knee) would be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It's a good sign for Graham after the knee injury prevented him from practicing Wednesday, though the Packers never seemed especially concerned about the tight end's availability for the Week 4 matchup with the Bills. According to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, McCarthy labeled Graham's absence as "maintenance," suggesting that the 31-year-old has probably just been managing some minor soreness coming out of Sunday's loss to the Redskins.
