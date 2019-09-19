Packers' Jimmy Graham: Another DNP on Thursday
Graham (groin) didn't practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Graham has exchanged a finger injury from Week 1 and 2 with a groin issue this week. With health concerns continuing to bite the veteran tight end, the Packers promoted Evan Baylis from the practice squad to join Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan on the 53-man roster. Friday's injury report will give a better sense of Graham's potential to play Sunday versus the Broncos.
More News
-
