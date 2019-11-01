Graham (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Graham's participation in practice was limited all week due to the ankle issue, but that was probably more maintenance purposes more than anything else. Given his lack of an injury designation, Graham can be expected to play the majority of the tight-end snaps in Week 9, as has been the case in all but one of the Packers' eight games this season.