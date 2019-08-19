Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Graham (finger) will not require surgery, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

LaFleur did not disclose any details relating to Graham's injury but expressed confidence that the veteran tight end would "be alright," according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Graham was forced to leave practice early Sunday after suffering an apparent finger injury. It remains to be seen whether Graham will suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders, but his recovery doesn't appear likely to carry over into the regular season.