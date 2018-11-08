Packers' Jimmy Graham: Back at practice Thursday
Graham (knee) returned to practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Despite being listed with a knee injury, Graham received a veritable veteran's day off Wednesday. His presence at practice Thursday was expected, but his activity level won't be known until the Packers release their second Week 10 injury report.
More News
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Catches touchdown in loss•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Cleared to face New England•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Neutralized as Packers fall back to .500•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Cleared for LA showdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...