Packers' Jimmy Graham: Back at practice
Graham (thumb/knee) was spotted on the field during the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Graham's absence at practice Wednesday looks to have been mostly for maintenance purposes, given that he was able to return to work a day later. It's still possible that he'll be listed as a limited participant once the Packers release their practice report later Thursday, but the tight end doesn't seem to be at much risk of sitting out Sunday against the Jets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
Pats' expectations without Gordon
With Josh Gordon announcing he is stepping away from the Patriots, how will this impact their...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...