Graham (thumb/knee) was spotted on the field during the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Graham's absence at practice Wednesday looks to have been mostly for maintenance purposes, given that he was able to return to work a day later. It's still possible that he'll be listed as a limited participant once the Packers release their practice report later Thursday, but the tight end doesn't seem to be at much risk of sitting out Sunday against the Jets.