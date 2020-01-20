Packers' Jimmy Graham: Big catch in season-ending loss
Graham secured four of five targets for 59 yards during the Packers' 37-20 loss to the 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
The veteran tight end amassed the majority of his production on a 42-yard second-half grab that was initially ruled a touchdown and then reversed on replay. Graham was second in receptions and receiving yards behind Davante Adams for the night, capping off a quiet second season in Green Bay during which he generated a 38-447-3 line across 16 games. Graham is on the books for a likely untenable $11.7 million in 2020, a figure that strongly implies a restructure or release for the 33-year-old.
