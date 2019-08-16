Graham caught one of two targets for five yards in Thursday night's 26-13 preseason loss to the Ravens.

Graham's reception came on Green Bay's first offensive play of the game. That throw was delivered by DeShone Kizer, who started with Aaron Rodgers (back tightness) sidelined as a precaution. Graham will hopefully get some work in with Rodgers in next week's exhibition outing against the Raiders.

