Graham caught four passes (six targets) for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Patriots.

Graham bounced back from last week's one-catch dud with a strong fantasy line Sunday. The veteran tight end is no longer the dynamic downfield threat he once was, but he has turned in TE1 numbers in three of the last four contests. Tight end production has fallen off so much this year that Graham should be considered a top option almost every week even if he is a shell of his former self.