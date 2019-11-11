Play

Graham caught two passes for 59 yards in Sunday's victory over the Panthers.

Graham would have had a better than average day had a touchdown he scored just before halftime not been overturned on replay, but alas, he was limited to just the two receptions. Luckily for fantasy players, one of those was a 48-yard catch-and-run on that same second-quarter drive. Those who have been counting on Graham in fantasy lineups will want to have another option on hand the next couple weeks, as the Packers will have a Week 11 bye before facing a San Francisco team that has ceded the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends over the first nine weeks of the season.

