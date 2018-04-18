Packers' Jimmy Graham: Claims he can run 4.5 40

Graham believes he can replicate his production from his time with the Saints, noting that he's "still 6-[foot]-7 and can still run a 4.5 [40-yard dash]," Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Graham technically ran a 4.56 40 time while checking in at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds at the 2010 NFL Scouting Combine, but there's little reason to doubt the broader idea that he's still one of the most athletic tight ends in the league. The Packers apparently believe that to be the case, as they signed the 31-year-old to a three-year, $30 million contract in mid-March, right around the time veteran wideout Jordy Nelson was released. Green Bay does have a way to get out of the deal after one season, as Graham's $11 million signing bonus is the only fully guaranteed portion of his contract, per OverTheCap.com. Graham was a bit of a disappointment in his three-year run with Seattle, struggling to make an impact near the goal line (eight scores in 27 games) his first two seasons, and then struggling outside the red zone (10 touchdowns, 5.3 yards per target) in 2017. Aaron Rodgers already has strong chemistry with Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, but it isn't unreasonable to think that Graham could push the latter for No. 2 status in Green Bay's passing attack.