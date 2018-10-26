Packers' Jimmy Graham: Cleared for LA showdown
Graham (knee) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
The Packers have been limiting Graham's workload in practice all season, but his availability for games has never been in serious question. He'll take aim at a Rams defense that's given up 8.6 yards per target on passes thrown to tight ends.
