Packers' Jimmy Graham: Cleared for Week 10
Graham (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Graham continues to have his reps scaled back early in the week to help him stay healthy throughout the year. It's interesting to see Randall Cobb (hamstring) listed as questionable after a mid-week setback, considering Graham averaged 8.3 targets and 67 yards in the three games Cobb missed earlier this season.
