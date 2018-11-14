Graham (knee) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game in Seattle.

Graham opened the week with a listing of DNP on back-to-back injury reports, but a return to full participation Wednesday has paved the way for the tight end to be available to the offense Thursday, per usual. It'll be tough sledding for Graham, though, against a Seahawks defense that has given up a combined 11 catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns to tight ends over the last three contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories