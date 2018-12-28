Graham (knee/thumb) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Graham will close out his disappointing campaign against a Lions defense that yielded his third-highest yardage total (76) of the season back in Week 5. The Packers' injuries at wide receiver theoretically create an opportunity for increased target volume, but Graham has already failed to take advantage of similar situations on a number of occasions this season. Granted, it will be a bit different if the team has to play without Davante Adams (knee), who accounts for 42 percent of the red-zone targets and 28 percent of the overall volume. It's fair to wonder if this will be Graham's last game in a Packers uniform, with the three-year, $30 million contract he signed in March already looking like a clear mistake.