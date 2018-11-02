Graham (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at New England, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

A regular on the injury report, Graham has played at least 71 percent of the snaps every week this season, but his production hasn't been nearly as consistent as his playing time. He'll face a New England defense that gave up huge games to the Colts' Eric Ebron and the Bears' Trey Burton in October, though the Pats did limit Kansas City's Travis Kelce to five catches for 61 yards on nine targets in Week 6.