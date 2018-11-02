Graham (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at New England, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

A regular on the injury report, Graham has played at least 71 percent of the snaps every week this season, but his production hasn't been nearly as consistent as his playing time. He'll face a New England defense that gave up huge games to Eric Ebron and Trey Burton in October, though the Pats did limit Travis Kelce to 5-61-0 on nine targets in Week 6.