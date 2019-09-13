Play

Graham (finger) will play in Sunday's game against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

A limited practice participant throughout the week, Graham doesn't have a game designation on the final injury report. He didn't show any issues with the finger in the season opener, catching three of six targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in a 10-3 win over the Bears.

