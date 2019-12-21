Play

Graham (wrist/groin) doesn't carry an injury designation for Monday night's game against the Vikings.

Graham -- who has caught 33 passes for 382 yards and three TDs in 14 games to date -- hasn't missed a regular-season tilt since 2011, but a lack of consistent volume has hindered his fantasy impact this year. He's been held to one catch in three of his last four contests and remains a speculative lineup option in Week 16.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends