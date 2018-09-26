Packers' Jimmy Graham: Comes down with knee injury
Graham didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
With a knee injury in tow, Graham joins quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) as a non-participant to begin Week 4 prep. Rodgers has yet to find the tight end in the end zone through three games, and Graham's own health issue places a cloud over his availability for Sunday's contest against the Bills. Nevertheless, Graham, like Rodgers, has two more chances to take the practice field and thus alleviate concerns about his potential to play.
