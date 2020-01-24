General manager Brian Gutekunst said he was pleased with Graham's contributions to the Packers in 2019, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Graham had some nice moments, including two solid games in the playoffs, but the overall picture was a 38-447-3 receiving line in 16 regular-season games for a player in the second year of a three-year, $30 million contract. It's hard to make any reasonable argument for the Packers retaining the 33-year-old without some form of pay cut on his $7.45 million base salary (per overthecap.com) for 2020. The team could instead look to external options or 2019 third-round pick Jace Sternberger to fill the pass-catching role at tight end.