Graham was diagnosed with a broken thumb Friday, but the Packers have yet to determine a timetable for the tight end's return, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Graham was forced to exit Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Seahawks early with the injury, finishing the day with one reception for 13 yards across 21 offensive snaps. X-rays after the contest confirmed that Graham fractured a bone in the thumb, an injury that could compromise his ability to catch passes. Once Graham undergoes some additional scans, the Packers should have a clearer picture of how much time he might miss. Due to the early game this week, Green Bay will have nine full days off until its next contest Nov. 25 in Minnesota. The remaining three healthy tight ends on the roster -- Lance Kendricks, Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan -- would all likely benefit from slight upticks in snaps if Graham is in fact forced to miss game action.