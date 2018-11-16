Packers' Jimmy Graham: Dealing with broken thumb
Graham was diagnosed with a broken thumb Friday, but the Packers have yet to determine a timetable for the tight end's return, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Graham was forced to exit Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Seahawks early with the injury, finishing the day with one reception for 13 yards across 21 offensive snaps. X-rays after the contest confirmed that Graham fractured a bone in the thumb, an injury that could compromise his ability to catch passes. Once Graham undergoes some additional scans, the Packers should have a clearer picture of how much time he might miss. Due to the early game this week, Green Bay will have nine full days off until its next contest Nov. 25 in Minnesota. The remaining three healthy tight ends on the roster -- Lance Kendricks, Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan -- would all likely benefit from slight upticks in snaps if Graham is in fact forced to miss game action.
More News
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Injury could be serious•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Exits Thursday's game•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Cleared for Week 11•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Held out of practice Tuesday•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Listed as non-participant Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...