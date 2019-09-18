Play

Graham (groin) was a non-participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Graham has shed the finger injury that forced appearances on every Packers practice report to date, but a groin issue has replaced it, keeping him off the field during the team's first Week 3 session. While he has two more practices to prove his health, Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan are waiting in the wings for elevated roles.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories