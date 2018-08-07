Packers' Jimmy Graham: Dealing with minor knee injury

Graham missed Tuesday's practice with a minor knee injury, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

Graham collided with a teammate during Monday's practice and presumably will be held out of Thursday's preseason game against the Titans. He should still have a chance to play before the end of the preseason, and he's already had quite a bit of time to build chemistry with Aaron Rodgers during training camp. Graham can be considered day-to-day.

