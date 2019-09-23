Graham was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report due to groin and quad injuries, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Graham was slowed by a groin injury last week, and he is now also dealing with a quad injury, which may have occurred early in the third quarter of Sunday's victory over the Broncos, according to Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire. The extent of Graham's injuries is uncertain, but he will not have much time to recover with the Packers playing Thursday night in Week 4. If Graham is unable to go Thursday against the Eagles, Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan would be in line for more work.