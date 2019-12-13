Play

Graham (wrist/groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Chicago.

Graham was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, nursing a groin injury in addition to his long-standing wrist issue. There hasn't been any report that he's actually in danger of missing the game, but it's at least worth keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories