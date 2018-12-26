Graham (knee/thumb) was held out of practice Wednesday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

This is status quo for Graham, who has managed a knee issue all season and a broken left thumb since mid-November. Since gaining the latter, he's had issues with drops and deflected passes, gathering in 18 of his 28 targets for 163 yards and no touchdowns over the last five games. Considering the production, Graham isn't much of a TE option as his first year in Green Bay comes to a close.

