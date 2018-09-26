Packers' Jimmy Graham: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Graham (undisclosed) wasn't present at Wednesday's practice, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
The reason for Graham's absence won't be known until the Packers release their first Week 4 injury report, so it's unclear if he's tending to an injury or merely receiving a vet or personal day. In his first campaign with the Packers, he ranks third on the team in targets with 19, but with 7.8 YPT and no touchdowns through three games, he's been a slight disappointment.
