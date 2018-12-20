Graham (knee/thumb) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

With his return to drills, Graham is more or less upholding his practice standard from much of his sole season as a Packer. Since he last scored a touchdown Week 9, he's been in a six-game rut, hauling in 17 of his 26 targets for 156 yards. Assuming he's active Sunday versus the Jets, Graham may have a tough time bouncing back against a Jets defense that has allowed the fewest receiving yards (452) to tight ends this season.

