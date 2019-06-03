Graham admits he didn't play well last season but expects to rebound in 2019, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "I'm not used to losing. And for me, it was not a good year," Graham said. "And so I'm completely focused on putting my best foot forward and being the player that I am, scoring down in the red zone and being that big threat on third down."

The Packers apparently share Graham's confidence, as they elected to pay him a $5 million roster bonus in March amidst rumors he might be released. The 32-year-old tight end thus gets another shot to thrive alongside Aaron Rodgers, this time with Matt LaFleur calling the shots on offense instead of Mike McCarthy. A better season from the passing game as a whole would go a long way, but there's also something to the notion that Graham's once-elite athleticism has eroded. He produced just 5.4 yards per target his final year in Seattle and "rebounded" to 7.1 last season.