Packers' Jimmy Graham: Finally scores TD in Packers uniform
Graham caught three of six targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-0 win over the Bills.
Graham opened the scoring with a three-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. The veteran tight end was expected to make plenty of trips to the end zone with Aaron Rodgers and the high-octane Packers offense after finding pay dirt 10 times with the Seahawks last year, but this was only his first score of the season. He'll try to build off this performance against the Lions in Week 5.
