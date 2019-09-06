Packers' Jimmy Graham: Finds end zone in win
Graham brought in three of six targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 10-3 win over the Bears on Thursday.
Graham showed no evidence of the finger issues that had recently plagued him, and he looked fleet of foot downfield on several routes. The veteran tight end was also on the receiving end of the only touchdown for either squad, notching an eight-yard scoring grab early in the second quarter to cap off a four-play, 74-yard drive. Graham checked in tied for second with Marquez Valdes-Scantling in targets on the Packers for the night, and while the wideout may often outpace him in that regard this season, Thursday's volume is encouraging for the time being. Graham will look to put together a successful encore versus the Vikings in a Week 2 matchup a week from Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...