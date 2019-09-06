Graham brought in three of six targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 10-3 win over the Bears on Thursday.

Graham showed no evidence of the finger issues that had recently plagued him, and he looked fleet of foot downfield on several routes. The veteran tight end was also on the receiving end of the only touchdown for either squad, notching an eight-yard scoring grab early in the second quarter to cap off a four-play, 74-yard drive. Graham checked in tied for second with Marquez Valdes-Scantling in targets on the Packers for the night, and while the wideout may often outpace him in that regard this season, Thursday's volume is encouraging for the time being. Graham will look to put together a successful encore versus the Vikings in a Week 2 matchup a week from Sunday.