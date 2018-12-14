Graham (knee/thumb) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Chicago, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Still playing through a broken thumb, Graham has struggled with drops but hasn't shown any limitation in terms of snaps or targets. He gets a tough Week 15 matchup against a Bears defense that's holding opponents to 6.4 yards per pass attempt, including just 5.8 YPT for tight ends.