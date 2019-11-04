Graham caught four passes for 17 yards in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

The four receptions tied the second most Graham has totaled in a game this season, but the 17 yards also tied his fewest since he was held catchless in both Weeks 2 and 3. Graham's production has been inconsistent all season, but with that being the case for many tight ends and him scoring three times -- as many or more than all but three players at his position -- he has done just enough to be considered as a standard-league starter in most weeks. That may not be the case in Week 10, however, as the Packers will face a Panthers defense that routinely shut down opposing tight ends over its first eight games.