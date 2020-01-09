Play

Graham (wrist) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday after receiving a veteran rest day Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It should be noted a wrist designation was noted as well, but Graham has been playing through it since early December. While he was targeted 17 times over the last four regular-season games, he gathered in just nine of those passes for 114 yards and no touchdowns. There's little doubt about his availability for Sunday's divisional-round contest against the Seahawks, who allowed the second-most yards (1,099) to tight ends during the regular season and nine catches (on 12 targets) for 117 yards to Eagles tight ends in the wild-card round.

