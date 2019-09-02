Graham (finger) was listed as limited on Monday's injury report, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Graham has been dealing with what has been termed a minor finger injury since mid-August, so his lack of reps Monday implies that he didn't take part in the team portion of practice. He'll have two sessions to ramp up his workload as the Packers prepare for Thursday's Week 1 matchup in Chicago.

