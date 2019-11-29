Play

Graham (calf) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants.

As per usual, the Packers put a cap on Graham's practice reps this week, with the tight end sitting out Wednesday's session before garnering "limited" listings Thursday and Friday. The lack of full activity shouldn't result in Graham's snaps being restricted Sunday, as he's played at least 40 percent of the offensive plays in every game this season despite being a fixture on the Packers' injury reports.

