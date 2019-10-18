Packers' Jimmy Graham: Good to go
Graham (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Graham returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and now appears fine to face the Raiders. He could be in for a busy afternoon, with Davante Adams (toe) ruled out, Geronimo Allison (concussion/chest) listed as doubtful and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (knee/ankle) headed for a game-time decision.
