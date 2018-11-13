Graham (knee) didn't practice Tuesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Instead, Graham was contained to a stationary bike in the part of Tuesday's session open to the media, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site. Unlike Randall Cobb (knee), Graham is taking the team flight to Seattle. However, the tight end's status will remain a question mark until the release of Wednesday's injury report and potentially until the team posts its inactive list about 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:20 PM ET kickoff.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • eli-1400.jpg

    Week 11 Streamers

    Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

    Week 11 Big Questions

    Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...

  • NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

    Week 11 Waiver Wire

    With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....