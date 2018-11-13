Packers' Jimmy Graham: Held out of practice Tuesday
Graham (knee) didn't practice Tuesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Instead, Graham was contained to a stationary bike in the part of Tuesday's session open to the media, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site. Unlike Randall Cobb (knee), Graham is taking the team flight to Seattle. However, the tight end's status will remain a question mark until the release of Wednesday's injury report and potentially until the team posts its inactive list about 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:20 PM ET kickoff.
More News
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Listed as non-participant Monday•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Quiet in victory•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Cleared for Week 10•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: No practice reps Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 11 Streamers
Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...
-
Week 11 Big Questions
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....